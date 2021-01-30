Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $68.37 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,361 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.51% of Omnicom Group worth $68,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,429,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.