Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $69.32 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016,682 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.03% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $69,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 127,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

