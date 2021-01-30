Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $71.53 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $71,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.24.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $691.80 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $728.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

