Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $72.59 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,311 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.45% of STERIS worth $72,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in STERIS by 72.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE opened at $187.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.24. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

