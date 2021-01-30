Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of PepsiCo worth $350,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

