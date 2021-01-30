Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,830 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.09% of United Therapeutics worth $73,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $163.82 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.11.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.