Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Eaton worth $64,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.95. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

