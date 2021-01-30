Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 188,697 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,697 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.32% of Discover Financial Services worth $87,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 39,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.