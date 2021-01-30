Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,069,149 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1,681.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069,149 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.53% of ON Semiconductor worth $71,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at $15,024,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

