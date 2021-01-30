Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 247,775 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.63% of Virtu Financial worth $79,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 53,072 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,902.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $29.42.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

