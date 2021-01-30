Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 502,428 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 991.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,428 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.49% of PerkinElmer worth $79,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

NYSE:PKI opened at $147.07 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

