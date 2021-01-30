Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $84,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 27,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 233.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 258.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $321.82 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

