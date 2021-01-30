Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,238 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of DocuSign worth $62,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after buying an additional 554,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.95.

DocuSign stock opened at $232.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.13 and a 200-day moving average of $220.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.36 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

