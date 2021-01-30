Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 160,260 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160,260 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $65,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after acquiring an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

FIS stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.49.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

