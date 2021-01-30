Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,184 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,184 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.29% of Ameriprise Financial worth $65,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

AMP stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,964 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

