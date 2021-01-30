Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 339,074 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,074 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.55% of Campbell Soup worth $79,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Campbell Soup by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

