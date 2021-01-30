Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 69,596 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 69,596 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.38% of Seagate Technology worth $60,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock valued at $287,379,498. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on STX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

