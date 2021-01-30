Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,496 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Humana worth $75,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after acquiring an additional 403,026 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1,298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after acquiring an additional 172,223 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,903,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,421,000 after acquiring an additional 88,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

NYSE:HUM opened at $383.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.21 and its 200 day moving average is $411.01. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

