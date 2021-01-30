Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

GOOG opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,778.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,641.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

