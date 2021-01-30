Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.58% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $71,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 715,309 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,782 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after acquiring an additional 243,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 156,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $164.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

