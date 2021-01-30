Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,392 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $68,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 221,408 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 464,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,471,000 after purchasing an additional 211,385 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,294,000 after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $54,581,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

