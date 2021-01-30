Robotina (ROX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $481.00

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 162.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Robotina has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $481.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robotina coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Robotina has traded 180.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Robotina alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00911436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.60 or 0.04564566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Robotina Profile

Robotina (ROX) is a coin. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 coins and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 coins. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Robotina is an Ethereum-based platform that uses the internet of things, artificial intelligence and blockchain tecnology to optimize the functioning of the electricity grid, reduce electric energy consumption and lower the electricity costs. ROX is an ERC 20 token that serves as the fuel for the Robotina ecosystem. “

Robotina Coin Trading

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robotina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robotina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.