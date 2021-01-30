Robotina (ROX) Tops One Day Volume of $894.00

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 43.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Robotina has traded 72.4% higher against the US dollar. Robotina has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $894.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robotina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Robotina Coin Profile

Robotina (CRYPTO:ROX) is a coin. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 coins and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 coins. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Robotina is an Ethereum-based platform that uses the internet of things, artificial intelligence and blockchain tecnology to optimize the functioning of the electricity grid, reduce electric energy consumption and lower the electricity costs. ROX is an ERC 20 token that serves as the fuel for the Robotina ecosystem. “

Robotina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars.

