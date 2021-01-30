Rocket Pool Price Hits $4.02 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00011974 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $41.36 million and $1.47 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00849968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.62 or 0.04222184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018175 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

