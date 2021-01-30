Rocket Pool (RPL) Achieves Market Cap of $44.96 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.37 or 0.00012850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $44.96 million and $1.36 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.07 or 0.00916905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.08 or 0.04619039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

