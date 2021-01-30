Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RCKHF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

