Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS RCKHF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.
About Rockhopper Exploration
