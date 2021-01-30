Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.76

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and traded as high as $62.93. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 3,785 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$30.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

