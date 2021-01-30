Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) versus mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Financial Contrast

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for mPhase Technologies and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Romeo Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.10%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies -59.98% -1,341.45% -176.79% Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Romeo Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $2.50 million 3.59 -$1.96 million N/A N/A Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Romeo Power beats mPhase Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology. The company provides data analysis software products in the areas of inventory, stock management, marketing optimization, sentiment analysis, customer segmentation and behavior, agro-tech image detection, electrocardiogram automation, and a recommendation engine with various applications. It also offers Learning Management System platform that allows customers to customize their training and become embedded on the platform; and a software application platform that can be integrated into retail customers' Wi-Fi infrastructure, giving the retailer customer data and enabling AI-enhanced and targeted promotions to drive store traffic and sales. In addition, the company develops Smart Surface technology for transdermal drug delivery to dispense an unattended, predetermined quantity of drug, or medical agent through a smart surface membrane; Smart NanoBattery, a smart surface product that supply power to a range of portable electronic and microelectronic devices used in military, medical, industrial, and consumer applications; and Travel Buddhi, a software platform to enhance travel experience through ultra-customization tools. Further, it offers training, support, update, and maintenance services. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges. Romeo Power, Inc. is headquartered in Vernon, California.

