ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $185,797.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010264 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.36 or 0.00546814 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About ROOBEE
According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “
ROOBEE Coin Trading
ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.