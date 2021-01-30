root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Short Interest Down 56.3% in January

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RTNB remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04. root9B has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.19.

root9B Company Profile

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

