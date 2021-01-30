root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Short Interest Down 56.3% in January

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RTNB remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04. root9B has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.19.
root9B Company Profile
