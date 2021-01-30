Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.