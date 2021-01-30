Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP) Shares Down 1.8%

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.23. Approximately 14,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

