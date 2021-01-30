Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $36.89 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDS.A. Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

