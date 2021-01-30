Royale Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $169,779.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Royale Finance token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00130403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00260546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064183 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,370.61 or 0.90974847 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

Royale Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

