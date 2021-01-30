RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,882.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.37 million and $11,882.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34,084.91 or 1.00499992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002907 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 568 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

