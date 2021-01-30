Rua Life Sciences Plc (RUA.L) (LON:RUA) Trading Down 4.6%

Rua Life Sciences Plc (RUA.L) (LON:RUA)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145.56 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 145.56 ($1.90). Approximately 24,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 74,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.99).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The company has a market cap of £32.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75.

Rua Life Sciences Plc (RUA.L) Company Profile (LON:RUA)

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

