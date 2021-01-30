Rupiah Token (IDRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $724,281.00

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $724,281.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070044 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.92 or 0.00908095 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054860 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005880 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.33 or 0.04589546 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029964 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018578 BTC.
About Rupiah Token
According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “
Buying and Selling Rupiah Token
Rupiah Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
