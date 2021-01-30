Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 30.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,442 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 78.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.84. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

