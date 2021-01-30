Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $229,401.32 and $146.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,124.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.72 or 0.04010926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00387052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.24 or 0.01199240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00518850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.00403617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00245511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00022075 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,092,170 coins and its circulating supply is 26,974,858 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

