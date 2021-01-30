SAFE DEAL (SFD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $213,647.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $213,647.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $8.30 or 0.00024445 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00132800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00067371 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00264625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065473 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,306.51 or 0.92208287 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.