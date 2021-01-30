SAFE DEAL Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $217,592.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $8.97 or 0.00026505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00131262 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00266138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00065884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034297 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

