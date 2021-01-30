SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops One Day Volume of $1.38 Million

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 33.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 80.8% higher against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $53,381.23 and approximately $1.38 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

