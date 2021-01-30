SafeCoin Market Cap Hits $789,719.84 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $789,719.84 and approximately $71.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,530.20 or 1.00032654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023395 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00919720 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00304187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00188747 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002341 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002143 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030541 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.