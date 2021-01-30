SafeInsure Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $181,822.31 and approximately $3,416.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 107.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,197,066 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.