Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $786.18

Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $786.18 and traded as high as $825.00. Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) shares last traded at $810.50, with a volume of 846,215 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 792.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 786.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.90. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.62%.

In other Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) news, insider Andy Jones sold 5,769 shares of Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 819 ($10.70), for a total value of £47,248.11 ($61,729.96).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

