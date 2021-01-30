Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 165,869 Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 12.8% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 417.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 325,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

