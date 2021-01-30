Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $33.63 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,633,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 31.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $340.18 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $354.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.