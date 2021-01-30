Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.7% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $963,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

BLV stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.76. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

