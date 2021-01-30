Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 49,773 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.5% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 70,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $137.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.