Sakura Bloom (SKB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,949.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $311,107.59 and approximately $20,949.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00412253 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

Sakura Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.